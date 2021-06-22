A meeting to discuss the possible navigation of the Red River is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Love Civic Center, according to an announcement by Jim Bell of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Bell Group, a member of sponsoring organization the North Texas Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute.
The Red River Navigation Conference, hosted by Paris Economic Development Corp., is to update attendees on the current progress to date on the Red River Navigation System from Denison/Indian Nations, Oklahoma to Paris/Hugo to Texarkana and then on to the port of Shreveport.
