Voting Ballot
Stock Photo

With voting machine testing complete, clerks trained and new carpeting installed in the polling location at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave., early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election begins at 8 a.m. Monday and ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

“We tested machines a week ago, trained staff early this morning and have moved in our equipment, so we are ready to go,” said Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson on Friday afternoon. “We’re expecting a pretty decent voter turnout because there has been a lot of talk about this election.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.