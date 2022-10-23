With voting machine testing complete, clerks trained and new carpeting installed in the polling location at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave., early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election begins at 8 a.m. Monday and ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
“We tested machines a week ago, trained staff early this morning and have moved in our equipment, so we are ready to go,” said Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson on Friday afternoon. “We’re expecting a pretty decent voter turnout because there has been a lot of talk about this election.”
Voters will be asked to choose between incumbent U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon (R-4th District) and challengers Democrat Oro Omere and Libertarian John Simmons in the only national office on the ballot.
At the state level, voters will choose from competitive races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller of public accounts, commissioners for the General Land Office, Agriculture Department and Railroad Commission as well as Supreme Court and Court of Appeals justices.
The District 12 State Board of Education race is competitive with Pam Little as Republican, Alex Cornwallis as Democrat and Christy Mowrey as Libertarian.
Candidates on the ballot but who are declared elected include: District 1 State Sen. Bryan Hughes; District 1 State Rep. Gary VanDeaver; 76th Court of Appeals District Chief Justice Scott E. Stevens; and 6th Court of Appeals, Place 3 Judge Charles Van Cleef.
Lamar County Republicans on the ballot with no opponents include: County Judge Brandon Bell; County Court-at-Law Judge William Harris; District Clerk Shawntel Golden; County Clerk Ruth Sisson; County Treasurer Camey Boyer; Precinct 2 County Commissioners Lonnie Layton; Precinct 4 County Commissioners Kevin Anderson; Precinct 1 Justice of the Pace James Mazy; Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Crystal Duke; Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Tim Risinger; Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Steed; Precinct 5; and Place 2 Justice of the Peace Anson Amis.
Voters from precincts inside the Paris city limits also will be asked to vote for or against 24 Propositions in a special Paris City Charter amendment election.
“I do have some concern with Paris voters having a ballot with two pages because of all the amendments printed in both English and Spanish,” Johnson said. “So for those in the county with a single-page ballot, just know that those voters who live within the city will have a two-page ballot.”
Acceptable identification to be presented at the polls include a Texas Driver’s License, Texas Election ID Certificate, Texas Personal Identification Card, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo, U.S. Military ID with photo or a U.S. Passport, according to the Lamar County website.
Voters with none of the above identification documents may fill out a reasonable impediment declaration form with a copy or original of one of the following: certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document with name and address including voter registration certificate.
On election day, Johnson said voters will return to 26 voting sites within the county’s four precincts. Polls will open at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 and remain open until the last person in line at 7 p.m. has cast a ballot.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.