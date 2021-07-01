PETTY - The Lamar County Toys for Tots 2021 campaign kicks off here Saturday night at the Highway 82 Speedway with a fireworks show and with race teams competing not only for a win on the dirt track but also for a top three plaque for the most toy donations.
“We appreciate all the folks at the race track for letting us host this first fundraiser of the year,” said Shawonna Rhodes, Prairiland High School Beta Club sponsor and race track event coordinator for the Lamar County Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program. “I’ll have Beta Club members at the track to assist with the toy drive.”
Speedway gates open at 7 p.m., with races scheduled for an 8 p.m. start with the fireworks show scheduled during intermission along with recognition of the top three teams with the most toy donations. Children 11 years old and under who bring a toy valued at a minimum $10 will be admitted free to the general admission section. Military veterans with identification also will receive free general admission.
Earlier in the day, race car teams are to participate in the Fourth of July parade in Paris with Toys for Tots awarding a plaque to the most patriotic decorated car and trailer.
Through its Toys for Tots program, The Lamar County Marine Corps League provides Christmas for roughly 1,000 angels each year with the help of toy drives, donations and local sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.