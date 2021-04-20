For the first time in months, there will be no shipment from the state of any Covid-19 vaccine first doses to Lamar County.
The pause is temporary and just for this week as the Easton Southwest Shootout comes to Paris again, Paris-Lamar County Health District director Gina Prestridge confirmed. The shootout is hosted at the Love Civic Center, the site of Paris’s weekly vaccination hubs.
Moderna second doses that were scheduled for Friday will instead be given April 30, well within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for second dosing, the City of Paris and the Paris-Lamar County Health District announced on Facebook. Scheduling for the April 30 clinic will begin Monday.
The state also is sending no first dose vaccines to Red River or Delta counties, according to a weekly allocation list. Shipments are determined by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
Texoma Medical Center in Bonham is the only location in Fannin County receiving first doses, and that will be the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The state is sending 1,170 first doses, according to its allocation list.
The national pause for the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine continues as federal health officials investigate “a handful” of new, unconfirmed reports that came to light after the company’s vaccine distribution was halted to determine if they might be cases of a rare, serious blood clotting disorder, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday.
Texas prioritized the distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to the Red River Valley the week of the pause. Prestridge said at the time the health district would hold onto its shipment in case the pause is lifted. Those who had signed up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with the local health district will instead receive the Moderna vaccine, which city officials note has a better efficacy rate.
The rate of community spread in Lamar County has remained low in recent weeks, with the health district reporting just nine new cases between Thursday and Monday. Since March 2020, there have been 6,066 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Lamar County and 113 deaths. The number of active cases was not available Tuesday morning.
Elsewhere in the region, Fannin County has recorded 3,452 confirmed cases since March 2020. There have been 108 Covid-19 related deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Meanwhile, Red River County has had 678 confirmed cases and 37 deaths, while Delta County has had 314 confirmed cases with 11 deaths, according to state records.
