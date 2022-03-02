Paris police met with a fraud complainant at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday. They reported that someone had cashed a check on their bank account. The check had been deposited directly into a bank account in Virginia. The incident is under investigation.
Burglaries are being investigated
Paris police responded to a burglary in the 1200 block of 19th Street SW at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday. The reporting person said someone had entered the building and had stolen several thousand dollars worth of tools and equipment. The incident is under investigation.
Paris police responded to a burglary in the 2300 block of NE Loop 286 at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday. The complainant reported that someone had cut the lock of his rented storage unit and had stolen three motorcycles and a four-wheeler. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service on Tuesday.
Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty. Which of the potential retailers are you most excited for?
