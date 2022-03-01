Red River Valley March 1 Election Day Results

Tuesday is Primary Election Day during which Republicans and Democrats pick their party nominee for the November General Election. Single party races will be determined by Tuesday's votes unless a challenged candidate fails to receive more than 50% of the vote, and the race heads to a runoff May 24.
Polling locations closed at 7 p.m., and results for contested races were reported as they became available. All results are unofficial until canvassed by local governments.
Shortly before 7 p.m., Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced a delay in Harris County results because of "damaged ballot sheets that must be duplicated before they can be scanned by ballot tabulators at the central count location." Scott said his office is monitoring the situation and has offered assistance. Because Harris County is so large, several close races will remain undecided until the county reports its totals, which it expected to do around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Scroll down to see the top vote-getter in each race (Democratic results follow Republican results) and the results of contested races in Lamar, Fannin, Red River and Delta counties.
Republican Party Results
Top State Vote-Getters
(Results as of 6:40 a.m.)
Governor
Greg Abbott: 1,247,380 — 66.6%
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick: 1,358,845 — 74.6%
Attorney General
Ken Paxton: 787,809 — 42.7%
George P. Bush: 420,010 — 22.8%
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar: 1,320,343 — 81.7%
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham: 645,050 — 41.4%
Tim Westley: 228,448 — 14.7%
Agriculture Commissioner
Sid Miller: 947,321 — 58.6%
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian: 735,940 — 47.2%
Sarah Stogner: 236,443 — 15.1%
Supreme Court Justice Place 9
Evan Young: 818,180 — 54.2%
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 5
Scott Walker: 844,599 — 56.9%
Top District Vote-Getters
U.S. Representative, District 4
Pat Fallon: 41,049 — 58.9%
State Representative, District 62 (includes Delta and Red River counties)
Reggie Smith: 15,416 — 58.7%
State Representative, District 1 (includes Lamar and Fannin counties)
Gary VanDeaver: 13,251 — 62.9%
Lamar County Local Races
(Final)
County Clerk
Ruth Sisson: 4,577 — 78.27%
Le Andra Border Maughon: 1,271 — 21.73%
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 5, Place 2
Anson Amis: 1,647 — 64.82%
Joseph McCarthy III: 894 — 35.18%
Republican County Chair
Scott Hommel: 2,868 — 63.17%
Craig Tims: 1,672 — 36.83%
Fannin County Local Races
(Final)
County Judge
Newt Cunningham: 2,751 — 68.5%
Bill Carey: 1,265 — 31.5%
District Clerk
April Gibbs: 2,355 — 56.5%
Shonda Magness: 1,813 — 43.5%
Red River County Local Races
(Final)
County Judge
Robert Bridges: 1,055 — 65.98%
Carl Hausler: 544 — 34.02%
Delta County Local Races
(Final)
County Treasurer
Debbie Huie: 592 — 68.05%
Kasey Britton: 278 — 31.95%
Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 5, Place 1
Ricky Pedersen: 379 — 42.97%
Tiesha Wady: 292 — 33.11%
L.W. Bud Skinner: 211 — 23.92%
Statewide Republican Propositions
Proposition 1
“In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.”
Yes: 1,647,473 — 92.36%
Proposition 2
“Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.”
Yes: 1,318,628 — 75.82%
Proposition 3
“Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a Covid-19 vaccine.”
Yes: 1,584,531 — 88.67%
Proposition 4
“Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.”
Yes: 1,618,773 — 91.26%
Proposition 5
“Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.”
Yes: 1,464,665 — 83.52%
Proposition 6
“The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.”
Yes: 1,407,564 — 81.43%
Proposition 7
“Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.”
Yes: 1,712,328 — 95.79%
Proposition 8
“Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.”
Yes: 1,644,431 — 92.71%
Proposition 9
“Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.”
Yes: 1,560,264 — 87.84%
Proposition 10
“Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.”
Yes: 1,631,736 — 92.67%
Democratic Party Results
Top State Vote-Getters
Governor
Beto O'Rourke: 917,788 — 91.3%
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Collier: 390,346 — 41.9%
Michelle Beckley: 285,276 — 30.2%
Attorney General
Rochelle Garza: 414,119 — 43.6%
Joe Jaworski: 186,321 — 19.6%
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Janet T. Dudding: 419,369 — 45.9%
Angel Luis Vega: 319,248 — 34.9%
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Sandragrace Martinez: 296,275 — 32.2%
Jay Kleberg: 237,731 — 25.9%
Agriculture Commissioner
Susan Hays: 757,383 — 82.7%
Top District Vote-Getters
State Board of Education District 12
Alex Cornwallis: 27,641 — 51.8%
There are no local contested Democratic races in Lamar, Fannin, Red River or Delta County.
Uncontested Republican Races
Uncontested state and district Republican races include Supreme Court Justice Places 3 (Debra Lehrmann) and 5 (Rebeca Huddle); Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Places 2 (Mary Lou Keel) and 6 (Jesse F. McClure III); State Board of Education District 12 (Pam Little); State Senator District 1 (Bryan Hughes); 6th Court of Appeals District Chief Justice (Scott E. Stevens); and 102nd Judicial District Judge (Jeff M. Addison).
Uncontested local Republican races in Lamar County include County Judge (Brandon Bell); Judge, County Court at Law (William Harris); District Clerk (Shawntel Golden); Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 (James Mazy); Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 (Crystal Duke); Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 (Tim Risinger); Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 (Jimmy Steed); County Commissioner Precinct 4 (Kevin Anderson); and County Treasurer (Camey Boyer).
Uncontested local Republican races in Fannin County include Judge, County Court at Law (Charles Butler); County Clerk (Tammy Biggar); County Treasurer (David E. Woodson); Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 (Louise Goodwater); Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 (Kenneth "Kenny" Karl); County Commissioner Precinct 4 (Doug Kopf); County Commissioner Precinct 2 (AJ Self); and Fannin County Republican Chair (Melanie Grammar).
Uncontested local Republican races in Red River County include District Clerk (Brenna Williams); County Commissioner Precinct 2 (David E. Hutson Sr.); County Commissioner Precinct 4 (Bruce Emery); Justice of the Peace (Shelley Benton); County Clerk (Shawn Weemes); County Treasurer (Lorena Delatorre); and County Republican Chair (Shawn Tully).
Uncontested local Republican races in Delta County include County Judge (Tanner Crutcher); County and District Clerk (Janice Roberts); County Commissioner Precinct 2 (Jimmy Sweat) and County Republican Chair (Joe Adams).
Uncontested Democratic Races
Uncontested federal, state and district Democratic races include U.S. House Representative District 4 (Iro Omere); Railroad Commissioner (Luke Warford); Supreme Court Justice Place 3 (Erin A. Nowell); Supreme Court Justice Place 5 (Amanda Reichek); Supreme Court Justice Place 9 (Julia Maldonado); Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 5 (Dana Huffman); and Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 6 (Robert Johnson).
Uncontested local Democratic races in Lamar County include County Commissioner Precinct 2 (Lonnie Layton); and County Democratic Chair (Gary O'Connor).
Uncontested local Democratic races in Fannin County include County Democratic Chair (William "Bill" Roberts).
There are no local Democratic races in Red River County.
Uncontested local Democratic races in Delta County include County and District Clerk (Jane Jones); County Commissioner Precinct 4 (Mark Brantley) and County Democratic Chair (Ken Blish).
