Days after Grayson Path started his duties as Paris city manager, he visited The Paris News to introduce himself to the publisher, editor and reporters. During the meeting, Path said he wanted to be as open with the public and the press as possible. Path’s latest announcement on the process for hiring the city’s next police chief shows he wasn’t just talking the talk.
Path has announced three finalists to possibly succeed former police chief Bob Hundley. They are Brian Griffeth, city marshal for the City of Rowlett; Tony Griggs, retired chief of police for the City of Celina; and Richard Salter, special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division. Virtual interviews are to take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and Path is encouraging Paris residents to watch and provide input that will help him narrow the list to one candidate. That name will then advance to the Paris City Council.
Paris residents are encouraged to watch at the city’s website, paristexas.gov, which will host a live stream video. The video will remain on the homepage for later replay, Path said. The website will also have a link for those wishing to provide feedback. It will become active when the interviews are done. The feedback period will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Path will review the input in addition to other factors to determine which candidate to present to City Council.
This is a unique opportunity. While the public is used to having the ultimate say-so in who holds elected seats, rarely do residents have a say in who is hired to appointed municipal positions. Wasting this opportunity would be a shame and risks sending the message to city leadership that residents don’t care to participate in such decisions.
Please take the time to participate in this process, and then thank Mr. Path for keeping Paris’s government open to the public.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.