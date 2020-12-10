Marvin Gorley.jpg
Marvin Gorley poses with a copy of his new book, ‘Soda Pop — Paris, Texas.’ The book goes on sale Dec. 12.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Historian Marvin Gorley will be signing and selling copies of his new book, “Soda Pop — Paris, Texas,” about the history of soda and bottling in Paris on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lamar County Historical Museum, 1009 W. Kaufman St.

The signing is a part of the Christmas at the Museum event.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

