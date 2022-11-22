Rev. Windell Carey Robinson, 72, of Bogata, passed from death into life on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery at Roxton. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. 2 Corinthians 5:8, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
He was born Feb. 27, 1950, in Dallas, TX, the son of Samuel and Eudell Robinson.
Carey served in the military for almost nine years, but most importantly, he served in the Lords army for almost 50 years. He dedicated his life to tell the world about HIS Jesus, and he did so until death. Our father would want you to know one simple truth and that is that Jesus loves you.
He was preceded in death by his wife, of 42 years, Joann Robinson. Together they had five beautiful children; son, Jeremy Robinson, and wife, Stephanie, and their son, Anthony; daughters Kerri Whitley, and husband, Jason and their son Jaxon; Mary Taylor, and husband, Jeremy and children Xavier, Quentin, Jeremy, and Serenity; son, Jonathan Robinson; son, Timothy Robinson, and wife, Melissa and their son Aaron; brothers, Lance and Mitchell Robinson; sister, Linda Whitehead, and his brother in the Lord, Rocky Burrow.
