An 81-year-old woman has become Lamar County's 22nd death as the result of Covid -19, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
An additional 23 new cases reported today brings the Lamar County count to 798 cases since reporting began in March. Of those cases, seven are travel related and 791 are community spread.
Those testing positive on PCR tests reported today include four males ages 13, 24, 62 and 72 and eight females, ages 20, 25, 44, 46, 51, 55, 63 and 99.
Those receiving positive results on antigen tests include eight females ages 16, 20, 43, 46, 51, 58, 63 and 80 and two males ages 43 and 59. A 59-year-old male tested positive for antibodies.
There are 200 active Covid-19 cases in the county and 545 positive cases have recovered, according to health department director Gina Prestridge.
