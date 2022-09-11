Spradling.jpg

Richard Taylor Spradling was born on July 24, 1947, in Dalhart, Texas, and passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, after a long battle with heart disease. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jean Schafer Spradling; his son, Danny Spradling and wife, Lesia; his daughter, Debby Essary and husband, Brad: his grandchildren, Rachel Essary, Julie Hodges and husband, Matt, Christine Essary, Emily Hevron and husband, Zach, and Chance Spradling and wife, GeGe.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Nellie Spradling, of Greenville, Texas; and older brother, Joe Bill Spradling, of Leonard, Texas. Richard is also survived by his brothers, David Spradling and wife, Jacqueline of Richardson, Larry Spradling and wife, Shirley of Rockwall, and Mark Spradling and wife, Nette of Clermont, Florida; sister, Judge Jean Ann Spradling of Houston; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Spradling of Leonard; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.