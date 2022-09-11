Richard Taylor Spradling was born on July 24, 1947, in Dalhart, Texas, and passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, after a long battle with heart disease. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jean Schafer Spradling; his son, Danny Spradling and wife, Lesia; his daughter, Debby Essary and husband, Brad: his grandchildren, Rachel Essary, Julie Hodges and husband, Matt, Christine Essary, Emily Hevron and husband, Zach, and Chance Spradling and wife, GeGe.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Nellie Spradling, of Greenville, Texas; and older brother, Joe Bill Spradling, of Leonard, Texas. Richard is also survived by his brothers, David Spradling and wife, Jacqueline of Richardson, Larry Spradling and wife, Shirley of Rockwall, and Mark Spradling and wife, Nette of Clermont, Florida; sister, Judge Jean Ann Spradling of Houston; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Spradling of Leonard; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
As a teenager and young man, Richard enjoyed calf roping, training horses, showing his cattle and sheep, and working on his pickup truck. In college, he was a successful roper, winning numerous rodeo calf roping events. He graduated from Wolfe City High School in 1965 and four years later, from East Texas State University with a teaching degree. He was the agriculture teacher at Blue Ridge High School before leaving a few years later to manage both the Cross N Ranch and Riverby Ranch near Honey Grove, Texas.
In 1973, Richard was introduced to Jean Schafer by his sister, Jean Ann, and they married in 1974. Following the sale of both ranches, Richard, Jean and their children moved to Paris, Texas, along with about three dozen horses that they had accumulated. During this time he began his over 40 year career as a salesman. In addition to his sales career, Richard and Jean spent over 18 years working their concession trailer on the weekends with her family’s carnival traveling to many fairs and special celebrations. In 2011, Richard and Jean opened a wedding venue in Paris called Stoney Acres which operated until recently when his health declined.
Over the years, Richard has accumulated many friends with his outgoing, friendly, “never met a stranger” personality. With his unique communication skills, he has always been the problem solver of our family. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
