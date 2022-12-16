When I was a young child, my family moved from Clarksville to the DFW area. Several years later, we returned to Northeast Texas — first to Cooper, and later to Sulphur Springs, where I graduated high school - and found my passion for journalism.
When I was in high school, I signed up to be on the newspaper staff on a whim; I needed an elective credit, and it happened to fit my schedule. I recalled many memories of sitting at my grandmother's kitchen table reading The Clarksville Times, and I thought it would be neat to be a part of something like that.
Obviously, unbeknownst to me, that whim became the first step in my career.
I've worked as a reporter, designer and photographer, with bylines in publications throughout the Lone Star State; I have been the managing editor of the Mount Pleasant Tribune and Sulphur Springs News-Telegram. In 2020, I placed second in the Journalist of the Year competition held by the North and East Texas Press Association as part of their annual Better Newspaper Contest.
Now, I am excited to join the incredibly talented staff at The Paris News as the managing editor.
I understand the importance of community journalism and hometown newspapers. I believe in integrity, fairness and, of course, the people of the community.
