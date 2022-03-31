Pauline Michael, 80, of Sumner, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at her home.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry McDowell officiating. Interment will follow at Little Vine Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pauline was born in Terrell, Texas on Dec. 27, 1941 to Noah Thomas Dean and Geraldine Looney Dean.
She married Billy Michael on Sept. 29, 1956. She attended the Paris Church of God.
Pauline was a very creative person. She loved to draw, paint and decorate. She loved her make-up, especially her Estee’ Lauder. More than anything, she loved her family and loved to spend time with them.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Billy Michael; children, Sherri Rene’ Feagley and husband, Todd, Paula Ann Wright and husband, Frank, and Houston Dean Michael; grandchildren, Brandi Leona Ballard, Misty Nicole Ballard, Frank Edward Wright III “Trey” and wife, JoEllen, Brittani Taylor Wright; great-grandchildren, Dylan Bland, Jaxon Ballard and Devyn Thacker; brothers, Thomas Dean and Johnny Dean.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Louise Ballard; brother, Randy Dean.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Frank Wright, Todd Feagley, Brad Michael, Glenn Michael, David Michael, Tommy Jones.
Online condolences may be sent to the Michael family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
