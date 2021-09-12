Paris ISD Elaine Ballard Administration Building
Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees will meet at 8 a.m. Monday for a special meeting to consider awarding a contract for tutoring.

The district is contracting additional tutoring services to meet the requirements of House Bill 4545, which requires school districts to provide 30 hours of intervention tutoring for any student who failed a STAAR test subject. In Paris ISD, there are 1,000 students requiring intervention tutoring, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon said during a previous meeting.

The district plans to use some of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III and American Rescue Plan Act funds to help fund tutoring. Paris ISD’s entitlement is more than $10.66 million to be spent over the next three school years.

