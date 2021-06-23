LaTonya Green, 46, of Paris passed away on June 19, 2021.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Paris New Generation Baptist Church. The Rev. George Williams, eulogist and The Rev. Shannon McGuire, pastor. Interment will be held in Baptist Hill Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel.
