James Sidney Clark, 80, of Pecan Gap died at his home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
He was born in Pecan Gap, Texas on Aug. 28, 1940, to Leeman Clark and Frankie Sandlin Clark.
A memorial service will take place on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at First Baptist Church Pecan Gap, with the Rev. Reuben Trussell officiating.
Sidney attended high school in Pecan Gap, graduating with the class of 1958. While in high school, he enjoyed playing basketball.
He married the love of his life, Fredia Woodall on March 14, 1958 in Pecan Gap. They enjoyed a 62 year love affair until her death, just two weeks ago on Jan. 4.
Sidney worked in sales for Nabisco for 30 years. He was an area manager, working mostly in the Greenville and surrounding area. Following his retirement from Nabisco, he worked in farming on his place in Pecan Gap.
Sidney is survived by his son, Keith, and wife, Sharon; his grandchildren, Cleve Clark and wife, Hillery, Payton Holland, Seth Clark and wife, Katheryn and Kaci Elmore and husband, Cody; and his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Sydney, Khloe, Harper, Tatum, Easton, Ryan and Leo.
Sidney was preceded in death by his wife, Fredia; and his parents, Leeman and Frankie Clark.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be given to First Baptist Church, Pecan Gap, 312 N 3rd Street, Pecan Gap, Texas 75469.
Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
