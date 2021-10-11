Cleo Patricia Bacon, 86, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
The family will receive family and friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Springlake Baptist Church.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1935 in Belvin, Oklahoma, a daughter of Claude and Lula Obannon Keeth.
She was in production at Campbell Soup Company and was a member of Springlake Baptist Church. At the age of 65, respectfully, she received a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology.
She was preceded in death by her children, Bruce Bacon, Beth Bacon, Julie Green, Frank Green; and her parents.
Mrs. Bacon is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Peterson; grandchildren, Dustin Angello, Aaron Johnson, Rachel Gura, Regan Hamaker and Audra Bacon; and great-grandchildren, Devin Angello, Riley Angello, Jacey Angello and Caden Angello.
A special thank you to a wonderful friend of our family, Lynn Skidmore. Our lives were made so much better because of your constant love for all of us. And to her little Dog Shandy, thanks for loving Mom but biting everyone else.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to: Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, 601 CR 43340, Paris, Texas 75465, or the website, babygunn.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
