DEPORT — The boil water notice issued by the City of Deport on Thursday will remain in effect until further notice, a city official said Friday afternoon.
The notice was issued because the city is making repairs to the water tower.
“They are replacing a part in the water tower,” City Secretary Denise Glock said. “It will likely be lifted the first part of next week.”
Anytime there is work being done, such as opening a water line, there is a chance for contamination, she said.
“So, as a safety precaution, the boil water notice was put into effect,” Glock said.
When boil notices are issued, it is OK for adults to shower as long as they don’t get the water in their mouth or eyes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But young children should not take showers or baths because they are more likely to swallow some water in the process, the CDC says.
Everyone should either boil their tap water or use bottled water for drinking, making ice cubes, cooking, washing fruits and vegetables, brushing teeth and washing hands, the CDC advises.
Dishwashers are generally safe to use as long as they reach 150 degrees and have a sanitizing cycle.
To make sure the water is safe, heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top. Let the water come to a rolling boil and let it boil for one minute. Then turn off the water and let it cool. Once the water has cooled, pour it in a clean container with a cover and store it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.