Linda Jane Dockrey, 81, of Paris, died at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Restland Cemetery in Roxton with Chuey Potter officiating. No formal visitation hour will be observed.
Pallbearers will be Kendall Hatanville, Brad Hatanville, Pedro Barrios, Matt Stephenson, Stewart Richardson and Wade Evans.
Linda was born on Oct. 31, 1940 In Roxton to Charlie Martin and Addie Marie Brown Hatanville. She married Alton Bradley Dockrey on Oct. 4, 1957 in Roxton. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2016.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Kenneth Hatanville and wife, Pauline and Toye Hatanville.
Linda was employed at Roxton ISD from March 1966 until Jan. 1985. She loved reading, playing on her Ipad, knitting, traveling and gardening until her health interfered. Linda especially loved shopping with her daughters and visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family, her dog Weezer and family gatherings made her smile.
Survivors are her daughters, Vickie McDowell and husband, Pat McDowell and Valerie Hines and husband, Denny Hines; grandchildren, Dustin Wolfe and wife, Kristi, Meghan Crump and husband, Adam and Lucas McDowell; great-grandchildren, Haleigh Blackshear, Cade Wolfe (Little Pumkin), Marleigh Crump and Karsyn Crump. She also has special nieces that she loved like daughters, Cindy Barrios, Paula Richardson and Lori Stephenson.
Family request memorials be made to Baby Gunns, 601 CR 43340, Paris, Texas 75462, Immanuel Baptist Church (Kentucky Mission) 1771 Bonham St., Paris, Texas 75460 or Lone Star Dog Ranch, 10030 CR 288, Anna, Texas 75409.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
