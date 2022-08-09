Karen Annette Swaim, 67, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Karen, the daughter of Isaac Godwin and Arlene Drawbaugh Godwin, was born on Sept. 19, 1954, in Midland, Texas.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1973, and six months later on Dec. 1, 1973, she married the love of her life, Kerry Lee Swaim, building 48 years of family and memories.
She worked at Liberty National Bank for 23 devoted years. Karen was a member of Paris Church of God. She enjoyed cruising with her family, sitting on the back porch watching her hummingbirds, cheering on her daughters during their school years, and was completely in love with her only granddaughter known as Nona’s Angel. She was a good cook, talented seamstress and loved the color red.
Karen will be missed by her beloved family, friends, and church members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Steve Godwin; and her in-laws, Raymond and Ruth Swaim.
Survivors include her husband, Kerry; daughters, Delona Filkins and husband, Joseph and Kanetta Kattes and husband, Lance; her granddaughter, Jara Kattes; a sister, Rita Shires and husband, Eddie; brother-in-law, Anthony Swaim and wife, Teri; sister-in-law, Reisa Holzworth and husband, Mike; along with many nieces and nephews, whom she adored; and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Dr. Greenwell and staff for the devoted care given to their loved one during the past three years.
Proverbs 31:28-29 Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.
In honor of Karen’s love of red, the family requests that everyone wear something red.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.