A 13-year-old died Sunday evening after a collision with a Ford pickup on the dam on Pat Mayse Lake.
"A mother and her 13-year-old daughter were walking across the dam eastbound on Farm-to-Market Road 906, in the eastbound lane," Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Mark Tackett said. "They were stuck by a Ford pickup driving east."
The incident happened at 9 p.m., and the driver of the vehicle didn't see the pedestrians in the dark, he said.
The 13-year-old was knocked over the guardrail onto the rocks below the dam and pronounced dead on scene. The mother, Maria Porcayo, was taken by CareFlight to Medical City Plano, Tackett said. There has been no update on the Porcayo's status at the hospital.
