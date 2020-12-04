Donna Rozell, age 77, of Bogata, Texas, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her home.
Donna was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in Red River County, to the late William Neil Rozell and Frances Elizabeth Roach.
After high school, Donna earned a bachelor’s degree, then went on to teach at Bogata Middle School. The next chapter in her life would lead her to serve as Executive Director of the Housing Authority for 20 years, from which she would retire.
Donna was an avid barrel racer, starting from the age of five until recently. She loved her horses and her pets.
Leaving to cherish her memory are her brother, Neil Rozell, of Bogata; sister, Mary Park, of Sulphur Springs; nieces and nephews, Kincade and Sarah Park, Russell and Elizabeth Rozell, David and Patsy Rozell and Anna Park McCarthy and Terry McCarthy; great-nieces and nephews, Willa and Miles Park, Malory Larkin and Morgan Rozell; great-great-nieces, Anniston and Riley Larkin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a great-nephew, Dakota Joe Rozell.
A graveside service for Donna was held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Bogata Cemetery in Bogata, Texas.
Services were under the care of Wood-Haggard Funeral Homes.
