The Lamar County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the Mockingbird Solar Reinvestment Zone No. 1 regarding tax abatements and follow up with discussion and/or action on the designation of the zone at their 9 a.m. Monday meeting.
The court will discuss an update to and implementation of a new software system that would cost $22,350 a year and receive an update on CARES Act funds from Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount as well as county maintenance updates.
Commissioners will consider ratifying an agreement with Swinerton Construction regarding damage to county roads due to the Impact Solar Farm and consider allowing the Paris Downtown Association to use the courthouse parking lots for its annual Christmas Parade.
