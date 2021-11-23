Bennie Freeman

Bennie “Ray” Freeman, 98, of Direct, Texas passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Ray was born on Aug. 31, 1923 in Ragtown, Texas, to Jim and Bertha Freeman.
Ray married his best friend and love of his life, Christine Free on March 25, 1944. They had twins that passed away at birth and one son, Kenneth Freeman born on June 28, 1957. Ray and Christine spent 53 years together before her passing in 1997.
Ray was the true meaning of cowboy. He loved working. He never complained about going to work; from working cows to driving a tractor, he loved it all. He could always be counted on to be there. Ray worked for over 35 years for Lloyd Thompson. At the age of 94 his health forced him to retire. He loved working in the garden, playing dominoes and fishing but most of all he loved his family. His son and grandbabies were everything to him.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Christine; twin infants; three brothers, J.B., Bobby and Charles Freeman; three sisters, Julia Ditto, Mamie Howard and Ruth Neely.
He is survived by his only son, Kenneth Freeman and wife, Retha, of Direct, Texas; two granddaughters, Stacey McCleskey, of Paris, Texas and Sharon Yoder, of Powderly, Texas; great-grandbabies, Garrett, Alayna and Peyton McCleskey, of Paris and Dakota and Kenzee McDowra, of Powderly, Texas; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation with friends and family will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 26 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A graveside will follow at West Post Oak Cemetery.
