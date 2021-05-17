Carolyn Sue Stegall, of Antlers, Oklahoma, age 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 7, 1957 in Littlefield, Texas. She was a graduate of Grant High
School in Grant, Oklahoma and received both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Business
Education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma.
After graduating college, she came back to teach at Grant High School and retired in 1997. She was a devoted educator and loved Grant Eagle Basketball. She loved music and traveling, but most of all, she loved being Nannie to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Gerald Stegall, of Antlers, Oklahoma; daughter, Carrie Pevey and husband, Darren, of Paris, Texas; son, Jason Davidson and wife, Tiffany, of Durant, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Morgan Self and wife, Mylaine, of Buckhorn, Oklahoma, Landon Self and significant other, Keily Abney, of Hugo, Oklahoma, Kennedi Pevey, of Paris, Texas, Chandler Logan, Jaden Davidson and Lauren Davidson, all of Hugo, Oklahoma and River Davidson, of Durant, Oklahoma. She is also survived by two great-children; great-grandson, Rodie Boone Self and her namesake great-granddaughter, Rory Sue Self, of Buckhorn, Oklahoma; sisters, Melissa Caldwell and husband, James, of Greenville, Texas and Regina Boleyn and husband, Jimmy, of Earth, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother and daddy, Mary Sue and Harold Griffith Jr.;
father, Kenneth Adams; sister, Diann Cockrell; and grandparents, Jerry and Iva Gray.
Honorary pallbearers will be Morgan Self, Landon Self, Jaden Davidson, Nathan Warren, James Caldwell, and Ben Caldwell.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas on Wednesday, May 19 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Evergreen's open air chapel.
