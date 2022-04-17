James Russell Jones, 79, of Reno, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022, surrounded by the ones he loved so dearly.
Funeral services have been set for Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
He was born in Honey Grove, Texas, on Oct. 21, 1942, to James Grady and Mattie Lois Blackwood Jones.
He is survived by his children, Tammy King and husband, Ed, Terri Wolfe, Toni Preston and husband, Kevin, and Bryan Jones and wife, Krista; grandchildren, Jeff King and Samantha, Taylor Wolfe and Eddie, Tara Cunningham and Aaron, Reily Preston and Billy, Carter Preston, Aydan Jones, Kristian Jones, Keagan Jones, Ethan Clifton and Nolan Clifton; great-grandchildren, Ayzlie Wolfe, Aubri McCloure, Olivia Cunningham, Augustus George and River Preston; brother, Ronny Jones and wife, Sandy; numerous extended family members; and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Jones; parents; and siblings, Joann McKinney and Donnie Jones.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ed King, Jeff King, Kevin Preston, Carter Preston, Aydan Jones and Aaron Cunningham. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Graham, Larry Tyler, Gary Norman, Thomas Ridge, Dale Callihan, Thomas Roach, Eddie George, Kristian Jones, Keagan Jones, Ethan Clifton and Nolan Clifton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Oakwood Cemetery Association of Honey Grove, Texas, or Evergreen Cemetery.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Pine Tree Ranch for their outstanding care and to Platinum Hospice for their attentive care.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family by visiting fry-gibbs.com
