Deana Setzer, 93, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, in Goldthwaite, Texas.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite, Texas. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Forest Hills Cemetery in Lamar County, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Gary Warlick, Dean Humphries, Josh Hudspeth, Tim Coronado, Dan McNorton and David Lane.
Deana was born on June 19, 1927, in Andice, Texas to Daniel Clyde Mott and Jimmie Morgan Mott.
She married Bob Setzer on Aug. 23, 1975 in McKinney, Texas. She moved to Mills County, Texas in 2006.
She was a member of Western Heritage Cowboy Church. She retired from The IRS.
She is survived by her son, Buck Labay and wife, Sherry, of Goldthwaite, Texas; daughter, Morgan Slagle and husband, Larry, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Michelle Riley and Mike, of Pflugerville, Texas, Michael Labay and Belinda, of Liberty Hills, Texas and Blair Briscoe and Walker, of Paris, Texas; great-grandchildren, Kylee Cantrell, Cole Labay, Caden Labay and Cooper Labay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Clyde Mott and Jimmie Morgan Mott; husband, Bob Setzer on Nov. 19, 2005.
