Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday Aug. 6-8.
State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
Apparel and school supplies that are tax-free are listed at TexasTaxHoliday.org. Qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store) when either: the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
