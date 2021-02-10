Carolyn Rae Nowell, 80, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Mrs. Nowell, the daughter of Chester Orville Godfrey and Helen Arnold Godfrey, was born on Feb. 18, 1940, in Paris.
Her career at Campbell Soup Company spanned a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Nowell; her parents; two daughters, Lisa Gay Nowell and Nikki Carol Nowell; and a sister, Sonia Decker.
Survivors include two sons, Steven Nowell and Larry Nowell; a granddaughter, Kendra Nowell; and a brother, Orville Godfrey; along with several nieces and nephews.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
