Due to the threat of inclement weather, Paris ISD is planning ahead to help students. Please listen to local radio stations, or check our website and Facebook page to know if school is canceled or if there is a delayed start. We will also use School Messenger to relay this information. Should we be required to cancel school due to snow and ice, we will require students to access remote instruction provided by the district. If a child doesn’t have a learning device (computer, Chromebook, iPad, etc.), they need to contact their campus to make arrangements to get one. If students don’t have access to internet service at home, the district has a limited number of hotspots available for check-out from Paris High School.
Currently, the biggest threat of winter weather is Monday and Tuesday. If the forecast remains the same, families will need to make arrangements to pick up a device and/or a hotspot on Friday, if needed. PISD will not charge the typical $25 fee for Chromebooks in the event of a weather cancellation. Chromebooks and/or hotspot will need to be returned when students return to school when normal instruction resumes.
Teachers will be available to help students with schoolwork from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
