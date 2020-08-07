Daniel Anthony Pasteka, of Mexia, passed away on July 30, in Waco, Texas.
Graveside services were held on Monday, Aug. 3 in Evergreen Cemetery.
Daniel was born on Jan. 22, 1956, in Needville, Texas to Frank Pasteka and Lillie Krobot Smith. He graduated from North Lamar High School. Daniel was a loving father and grandfather.
He had retired from his 40 year long career in the oil field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.