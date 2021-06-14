Paris police responded to the 1900 block of Bonham Street at 6:08 p.m. Friday in reference to a possible intoxicated driver. Officers found the vehicle in someone else’s driveway in the 3000 block of Bonham Street and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver, 35-year-old Joel Blake Smith, of Lamar County, was found to be drowsy and slightly disoriented. During the investigation, officers found a pill bottle they believed Smith had thrown into the yard. The bottle contained suspected Alprazolam and suspected methamphetamine. Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance along with driving while intoxicated.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Home burglary under investigation
Paris police responded to the 700 block of 3rd Street NW at 5:46 a.m. Sunday in reference to a home burglary. The complainant reported he saw an unknown person on a surveillance camera in his yard. When officers arrived, the officers found someone had pried the padlock off of the shed and two windows and a door were open on the residence. The owner reported the unknown person had stolen several expensive hand tools and some clothing. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating stolen vehicle report
A 1998 silver Mercury Grand Marquis was reported stolen from the 100 block of 13th Street SE at 8:22 a.m. Sunday. The owner reported there are two keys to the vehicle and he had possession of both. The investigation continues.
Police: Pistol taken from car
Paris police spoke with a complainant of a theft at 12:45 a.m. Monday. The complainant reported someone had stolen a pistol from their vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of Tudor St. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 255 calls for service and arrested 10 people during the weekend.
