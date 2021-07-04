Texas Department of Transportation work planned in the Paris District during the week of July 5, 2021:
Business 82J, Red River County: Between Travis Street and Columbia Street in Clarksville. The road will be closed and a marked detour will be in place while crews replace a drainage structures.
FR 195, Red River County: From the Lamar County line to State Highway 37. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.
FR 1487, Red River County: From FR 909 to FR 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
FR 911, Red River County: From Business 82K (Avery) to FR 44. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures
State Highway 37, Red River County: From US 271 (Bogata) to the Franklin County line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement, upgrade bridge rail and place new hot mix.
Business 271D, Red River County: From US 271 to Spur 38 (Bogata). Watch for daytime lane closures.
US 82, Red River County: From FR 1159 to the Bowie County line. Watch for daytime lane closures while crews place final hot mix surface.
