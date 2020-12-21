Armando Porcayo, 46, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church, with Father Reymundo as officiant. A Rosary will be held at the church on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Burial will follow the service on Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Armando was born on June 11, 1974 in Mexico, a son of Jose Parcayo and Felizitas Bernal Aviles Porcayo.
He is married to Edith Cruz Perez Porcayo. He was an auto mechanic and a member of Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Edith; children, Katy, Bryan, Armando Jr., Jesus and Moises. Also brothers and sisters, Rosalba, Maria, Manuel, Guadalupe, Ana Maria, Juana Emir, Cesar, Jose Alberto and Jose Luis.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
