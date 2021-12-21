Florence Alexander McCarley, 93, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Funeral services are set for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas. Florence’s brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Jackson will officiate.
Florence was born on Nov. 25, 1928 at the home of her grandparents farm in Flower Mound, Texas, to James R. and Leona F. Alexander.
Florence graduated Salutatorian of her class at Crozier Tech High School in Dallas, Texas in 1946, where she was a Cheerleader and voted Most Popular.
Florence married her High School Sweetheart, Bob J. McCarley in 1947, in Dallas, Texas and they were married 69 glorious years.
A long-time member of First Baptist Church in Paris, Florence served as a leader in the Women’s Ministry and the Children’s Sunday School Department. In the community, Florence was in leadership with The Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, the PTA and Garden Club.
Along with her husband Bob, she co-owned and operated Paris Lumber and Building Center. After retirement her favorite things in life included spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Bob loved sitting on their back porch entertaining grandchildren, watching the birds (especially the cardinals) and having their coffee. Florence continued this practice long after Bob’s passing with the help of her loving caregivers.
Survivors include one sister, Wanda Jackson and her husband, Dr. Richard Jackson, of Brownwood, Texas; two children, Kyle McCarley and wife, Pam, of Paris, Texas; Kay McCarley-Oliver and husband, Glenn, of Indialantic, Florida; seven grandchildren, Meagan McCarley-Johnson and husband, Drew, Andrew McCarley and wife, Kristin, Lauren McCarley-Gain and husband, Casey, Lucas Ross, Heath Smith, Shea Oliver, Cole Oliver and Chase Oliver; five great-grandchildren, Barrett, Violet, Leona, Noel and Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews, all whom she loved.
Florence was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents; and three siblings, James E. Alexander, Marionetta Smith and Robert C. Alexander.
On-line condolences may be made to the McCarley family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
