Nelda Beth Crawford, 88, of Paris, died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Michael family sells Jemasco to private equity firm
- POLICE BRIEFS: Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest
- David Redus
- Bart Stephen Benefield
- Dr. Henry Wesley Griffin
- POLICE BRIEFS: Vehicle robbery leads to armed chase
- Paris Regional Medical Center receives Covid-19 vaccines
- Fred J. Wilkerson
- Lamar County residents reflect on getting Covid-19 vaccine
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
How likely are you to get the flu vaccine?
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that the influenza season in Texas is not as severe as it has been in past years, a likely result of more people following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to slow the spread of Covid-19. Health officials recommend people get the flu vaccine because it is possible to contract both the flu and Covid-19 at the same time. How likely are you to get the flu vaccine this year?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.