James L. Dean, 94, of Detroit, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
James was born on Jan. 10, 1928, the son of John Albert and Amanda Clementine Ellis Dean, in Red River County, Texas.
He married his wife, Mary Mozelle Dean, on Dec. 15, 1951, and they had four children together. They were married 55 years at the time of Mozelle’s death.
James began working at his father’s sawmill at a young age. He then joined the U.S. Navy where he served two years stateside. James spent 32 years as a truck driver for United Transport. During his tenure the family moved to El Paso, Texas. Upon his retirement, he and Mozelle moved back to Red River County, where they enjoyed farming and ranching and spending time with their grandchildren.
His hobbies included playing dominoes with his buddies, playing his hand in the stock market, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, and tending to his cows with his favorite four-legged companions, Freckles and Sibby. James believed in God and was baptized in a pool in Red River County at a very young age near Good Hope Ranch.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mozelle; father, John; mother, Amanda; and brother, John Robert Dean.
He is survived by his children, Jimmy Dean and wife, Beckie, Lynette Dotson, Kelley Dean and husband, James Hall, Garrel Dean and wife, Christy; grandchildren, Jason Dean, Johnny Dean, Cassie Dean, Weston Miller, Dakota Miller, Justin Salter, Caleb Salter, Nathan Salter, Joey Dean, Amanda Dean, Cydney Dean, Chase Dickson; and seven great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Brooklyn and Addisyn Dean, Lale and Karas Dean and Ezra and Ella Miller.
Graveside services have been scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 5, 2022, at Detroit Cemetery with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Clarksville Animal Shelter, or any local rescue in James' honor.
Pallbearers are Weston Miller, Dakota Miller, Caleb Salter, Jason Dean, Joey Dean and Justin Salter.
