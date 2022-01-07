Lamar County U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency executive director Randi Whitis reminds livestock producers who suffered grazing losses that occurred throughout 2021 due to drought to report their losses timely and to enroll in the Livestock Forage Disaster Program by Jan. 30.
LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately-owned or cash-leased land or fire on federally-managed land. Producers in Lamar County are eligible to apply for 2021 LFP benefits on native pasture and improved pasture. Livestock producers are encouraged to contact the Lamar County FSA Office with any questions regarding specific forage crops that are eligible.
“Prolonged drought conditions have created a need for livestock disaster assistance programs in Lamar County,” Whitis said. “I encourage all affected livestock producers to contact the Lamar County FSA Office to schedule an appointment to enroll in the program before the Jan. 30 deadline.”
Livestock producers must complete the LFP application and required supporting documentation no later than Jan. 30 for losses that occurred throughout 2021. Producers who already have appointments scheduled require no additional action to meet the deadline.
Eligible livestock includes alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, poultry, reindeer, sheep or swine that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland.
Visit usda.gov/disaster to learn more about FSA disaster assistance programs or contact the Lamar County FSA Office at 903-784-6679 ext. 2. To find a local FSA office, visit offices.usda.gov.
In a continuing effort to better serve the public, USDA has partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other disaster-focused organizations to develop the central resource for disaster related materials. This knowledge base is a collection of disaster-related resources that are powered by agents with subject-matter expertise. Visit the USDA Disaster Resource Center website to find additional USDA disaster information and assistance.
