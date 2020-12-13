The Ark-Tex Council of Governments met Thursday morning to take care of some much-needed business before the holidays.
The group met via Zoom and reviewed Covid relief available to local businesses, presented by Melody Harmon.
“We have put out some information … to the public regarding the program,” she said. “We just received notice we will be adding back the counties from the ETCOG area, because they did not receive their funding, so we will be making an amendment next time.”
The program is to help with Covid-19 relief for local businesses. According to Harmon, the loan must be related to the virus, it cannot cover payroll-related expenses, it has no repayment penalty and the existing business must have been in operation for at least two years to apply. The Council of Governments has received $500,000 to help area businesses stay afloat during the pandemic, and the loans have low interest rates, she said, about 2.5%. The minimum for a loan is $5,000, with a max loan of $50,000.
“We have updated our application, Harmon said. “It is available on our website. If you see someone that has an interest, direct them to our website.”
They have already had five businesses apply, and one approved so far, she said. The approved loan was for $50,000.
The group also approved contracts for the Juvenile Justice Services for Bowie, Cass, Hopkins, Lamar, Red River and Titus counties. The council also reviewed and approved permit renewals for Atlanta, Bogata, Linden, Maud, Omaha, Reno, Roxton, Talco, Winfield, Queen City, Delta County Municipal Utility District, Hooks ISD, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Riverbend Water Resources District, the U.S. Dpet. of the Army for the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, TCI Texarkana Inc., and Texana Tank Car and Manufacturing Ltd.
The group also submitted its five-year plan for the government housing choice vouchers program for low income families.
For the Covid-19 relief loans, Harmon directed those interested to atcog.org/covid-19-rlf/, or to call their office at 903-832-8636.
