J.D. Mackey, 93, of Paris, Texas, passed away peacefully with his children at his side on July 22, 2021, going home to be with his beloved wife, Louise.
Funeral service will be held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., with graveside services to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. before the service. Due to renewed concerns about Covid spread, the family is asking all in attendance to please wear a mask.
J.D. was born on Oct. 10, 1927, in Sumner, Texas. He married Louise Waggoner beginning their 55 year journey of marriage together on June 20, 1959, in Paris, where they continued to reside. J.D. served our country for three years in the US Air Force, working and serving in both the US and Germany, before being honorably discharged in 1948.
J.D. worked hard, being lucky enough to retire not once, but twice after 42 years as a machinist at Babcock & Wilcox and retiring a second time following 10 years at Higgins Elementary School at North Lamar. “Mr. Mackey” was well-known, loved and appreciated by all the staff, teachers and children. He was often seen walking through the neighborhood holding the leash of Oscar Mayer as they walked up and down the street for exercise, caring for the miniature dachshund who he loved so dearly, like a great-grandchild.
J.D. continued to stay busy after his second retirement, enjoying reminiscing and spending time with his family, going to the Fish Fry for his “thin & crispy” fish, and was known for keeping his yard the greenest lawn in the neighborhood. He could talk to just about anyone in the world about anything, especially while selling sweet potatoes at the Farmer’s Market, and about his hobby as a winemaker for the last 14 years. J.D.’s piercing blue eyes would light-up as he told anyone and everyone all about the process of winemaking, while enjoying a taste of the sweetest wine you were ever so lucky to have had the opportunity to try.
He took great pride in his two children, daughter, Cathy Jackson, and son, Ricky Mackey and Wanda Whitaker. He was “Papaw” to his favorite grandchildren, Jeremy Jackson and fiancee, Linsey, and Jennifer Jackson and finance, Brennon.
He is survived by sister, Darrell Long; brother-in-law, Jerry Waggoner and wife, Clarissa; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and family friends, including Norma Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.M. Mackey and Lola McClesky Hutchings; three brothers, Joel B. Mackey, June Mackey and Leonard Hutchings; and one sister, Dora Lee Williams.
A special thank you to Bryan Mackey and Steve Gunter for officiating; pallbearers, Steve Mackey, Mike Head, Jarrod Hevron, Jaxson Hevron, Jeff Gibson and Jon Janes; and to the many home health nurses and therapists from On Call who always took great care of him.
J.D. was a very hard-working, kind-hearted, honorable, funny, intelligent, compassionate gentleman, husband, Dad, Grandfather and friend, who will be deeply and utterly missed by all those who were so lucky and blessed to have known him.
Online condolences may be sent to the Mackey family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
