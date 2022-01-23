It’s Girl Scout cookie time in Northeast Texas, and options to find the cookie of your choice are plentiful as troops continue to meet the challenge of selling and distributing their wares during an epic worldwide pandemic.
Using a hybrid model of online ordering and the return of in-person selling, cookie entrepreneurs are just a click away as girls peddle both new flavors and old-time favorites while learning business skills and earning money for activities with their troops.
“We are still delivering door to door if our customers want us to,” 10-year-old Raelyn Evers of Troop 78222 in Paris said. “And people can buy cookies from us all over town because we are setting up cookie booths.”
When asked about her favorite cookie, Evers was quick to promote the newest cookie, the Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie topped with caramel flavored creme with a hint of sea salt.
“They are really good, and I like them better now than Trefoils,” Evers said about one of the originals, a plain shortbread cookie. Also high on Evers’ list of favorites are the ever popular Tagalongs, a crispy treat layered with peanut butter and covered with chocolate, and the caramel delite Samoa with its caramel, coconut and chocolate stripes.
The Girl Scout organization promotes cookie sales not only as a fundraising activity where troops raise money for local activities, but also as a learning tool that teaches life lessons such as responsibility and business skills.
Evers talked about her responsibilities.
“There is an app where people usually pay online,” Evers said. “And then I have forms that my mom printed out where I write names, the cookies ordered and the prices. Then I bag up the cookies and deliver them.”
Troops keep a substantial amount of profits earned to support activities, such as a planned trip this year to the Dallas World Aquarium and perhaps a camping trip or other outing
“Hopefully this year, if Covid doesn’t get too bad, we’ll get to go to a Roughriders baseball game like we usually do every year,” Evers said.
Troop leader Stephanie Wooten, who also serves as service unit manager for troops in Lamar, Red River and Delta counties, said there has been an increase in the number of local troops in Paris this year so people will find ample opportunities in the coming weeks to purchase cookies at numerous locations.
“There won’t be many days that you can drive around town and not see a troop set up somewhere,” Wooten said. “They are everywhere.”
Wooten shared information about how the cookie program translates to the girls learning about technology and entrepreneurism, from goal setting to money management to people skills, decision making and business ethics.
“Cookie sales are about more than just a transaction,” Wooten said. “Each package sold helps girls achieve individual goals and helps the troop participate in amazing adventures.”
