The public is invited to express opinions on the proposed Lamar County tax rate during a public hearing when the Commissioners’ Court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Late last week, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell filed a proposed 36.08 cents per $100 valuation property tax rate, the highest allowed without voter approval, to support a $21 million budget. Monday’s hearing is required because the proposed tax rate will increase revenues from properties on last year’s tax roll. Final approval of the budget and the tax rate is expected at an Aug. 16 meeting.
At Monday’s meeting, commissioners are expected to approve plans for a 39-acre subdivision in far western Precinct 2 and review a financial incentive application from Delco Trailers for a 550,000-square-foot building on an 80-acre site at 7401 Highway 82 West in Brookston, also in Precinct 2. The company, located near Sumner, plans an investment of roughly $26 million and the creation of an estimated 300 jobs. Commissioners are expected to go behind closed doors to discuss a possible agreement. Action, if any, will be taken in open session.
Other agenda items include the recognition of Lee Ann Hampton, recently named Texas Pharmacist of the Year by the Texas Pharmacy Association, a discussion about the proposed 2021-22 budget, a look at revised changes for Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission license fees and permit type.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.