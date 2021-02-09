At 7:42 p.m. Monday, Paris police were dispatched to a theft of a motor vehicle. The complainant said their vehicle had been stolen and that they were following the vehicle.
Officers eventually found the vehicle in the 700 block of 1st Street NW. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop. A chase ensued and eventually stopped in the 200 block of West Shiloh Street where the vehicle became stuck in the ditch, police said.
The driver, 27-year-old Aaron Javon McGee, of Paris, was removed from the vehicle and arrested. McGee was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
McGee is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man arrested after attempting to pay with counterfeit bills
Paris police responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street at 1:43 p.m. Monday where the clerk reported that a Black man attempted to pay for merchandise with counterfeit money.
Officers found Aaron Ramon Ethridge, 29, of Paris in the area. Police said Ethridge began throwing counterfeit money on the ground and then ran from the officers. Ethridge was apprehended after a short foot chase and arrested.
He was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, forgery of a financial instrument, evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest. Ethridge was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 60 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
