Paris police officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1900 block of West Austin Street on Thursday. The driver was identified as Kirk Stell.
Stell had a firearm in his vehicle and was also found to be a felon, police said. Stell was placed under arrest for seat belt violation and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Criminal mischief warrant leads to arrest
Paris Police officers saw Kilee Woods in the 1700 block of Bonham Street on Thursday.
Woods was known to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest for criminal mischief. Officers made contact with Woods and she was arrested and taken to jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 160 calls for service and arrested seven people Thursday.
