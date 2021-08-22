Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will acknowledge the receipt of an expected $4.8 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury to be used for Covid-related expenses when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Although included in the 2021-22 budget, the county awaits instructions on how the money is to be spent, according to Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell.
The court also received $4,500 from Ark-Tex Council of Governments to reimburse the county’s portion of expenses from the recent tire clean-up event. Commissioners also received $19,110.50 from Auctioneer Express as proceeds from the sale of equipment by Precinct 1.
In other action, commissioners are expected to approve the placement of a flyer advertising a Neal McCoy concert Oct. 2 to be held as a benefit for the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial and hear a presentation by Air-MedCare about a payroll reduction plan for Lamar County employees and elected officials.
Other agenda items include a county treasurer’s report, a quarterly investment report, receipt of certificate of completion of personal and professional ethics training issued to the county judge by the Texas State Board of Public Accountants and the receipt of orders by the two district judges relating to the salary of the county auditor and her staff along with the salaries of court reporters. The approval of a final salary pay scale order for all elected officials and employees for the 2021-22 fiscal year also is an agenda item.
