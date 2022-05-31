Marvin Neil Simmons passed away suddenly on May 27, 2022 and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Marvin was born on Sept. 13 (Friday), 1935 and was 86 years old at the time of his passing. Marvin was the youngest of eight children born to Hiram Chessier and Sudie Florence Hunt Simmons.
Marvin passed away on his farm outside of Bagwell, Texas in Red River County.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Marvin’s funeral will be on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Paris, Texas at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at English Cemetery at the Simmons Family Plot at 2 p.m.
Marvin was born and raised in the Annona area where he attended school, worked on his family’s cotton farm, and graduated from Annona High School in 1954. Marvin was active in both football and basketball where he lettered. Marvin spent two years at East Texas State Teachers College before leaving and joining the United States Air Force Reserves, where he served from 1957 to 1963. Marvin spent his entire professional career working in the Insurance industry as a Property and Casualty Underwriter. He retired in 1994 as the manager of the underwriting group for Transamerica Insurance Company.
Marvin met and married Ann Elizabeth Parks Simmons, from Clarksville, Texas, on April 4, 1959. They were married for 63 years.
Marvin grew up in the Methodist Church. He attended church at Annona Methodist, Christ United Methodist in Farmers Branch, and Casa Linda United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas, where he raised his family. After his retirement, Marvin was a member at First United Methodist Church in Paris, Texas where he was known as “Mr. Fix It”.
Marvin enjoyed many activities. He was active with his two sons in the Boy Scouts of America where he went backpacking at Philmont Scout Ranch and canoeing at the Charles L Sommers Canoe base in Ely, Minnesota. He was active as an Assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 744 in Dallas, Texas working with both of his sons to reach the rank of Eagle Scout. Marvin was a 32nd Degree Mason and past Master of the Masonic Lodge. Marvin was instrumental in the establishment of the Downtown Food Pantry, where he worked many hours organizing, greeting, setting up and receiving donations of food items. He worked with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Red Cross Disaster Relief Program for Lamar County, and was a board member for the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, H.C. Simmons; his mother, Sudie Simmons. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, James H. Simmons and wife, Merle, Robert S. Simmons and wife, Wanda, David V. Simmons and wife, Lovejoy; one sister, Margaret S. Garrett and husband, Benjamin; sister-in-law, Veta L. Simmons, wife of John.
He is survived by his wife, Ann E. Simmons; two sons, Gregory N. Simmons and wife, Colleen C. Simmons; son, Caleb N. Simmons; daughter, Carol E. Simmons, of Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania; son, Robert W. Simmons, of Paris, Texas; brothers, John W. Simmons, of Greenville, Texas, Eugene C. Simmons and wife, Genevieve ,of Texarkana, Texas and Thomas N. Simmons and wife, Betty, of Richmond, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews who he loved and supported throughout his years.
Pallbearers are Michael D. Simmons (nephew), John W. Simmons Jr. (nephew), Scott D. Simmons (nephew), Thomas N. Simmons (nephew), Jerry D. Garrett (nephew), and Caleb N. Simmons (grandson). Honorary pallbearers are Larry N. Garrett (nephew), Carol E. Simmons (granddaughter).
In lieu of flowers, Marvin would be so privileged to have you make monetary donations to the Downtown Food Pantry, 124 Cherry St. Paris, TX 75460. Donations can also be made from their website at downtownfoodpantry.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the Simmons family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
