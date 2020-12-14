Curtis Eugene Meier

Curtis (Pete) Eugene Meier, of Paris, Texas passed away at 11:45 on Dec. 11, 2020, at Paris Regional Hospital.
Curtis was nine days from celebrating his 90th birthday.
Curtis was well known in the beekeeping industry with many great friends and customers. He began his passion for beekeeping as a child.
After working 10 years for the railroad in Taylor, Texas, he moved his young family to Paris and began working as a branch manager for Dadant & Sons Bee Supply Company. He serviced beekeepers throughout Texas and the adjoining states and was often invited to speak at conferences. He loved working for Dadant and retired in 2004.
While working at Dadant, he built his own beekeeping company with thousands of hives scattered throughout Texas. In 1985 he was awarded Texas Beekeeper of the Year by the Texas Beekeepers Association. In 2004, he was recognized for his contributions to the beekeeping industry from 1958 to 2004.
Curtis loved the outdoors and took his family on camping vacations to Arkansas every year. His favorite hobbies included traveling, golf, barbecuing, fishing, bird hunting and deer hunting.
He built a ranch in Mason, Texas with his older brother Fritz. He treasured and shared the ranch with his family and many friends. The annual Thanksgiving gathering was a cherished time for him with his family. He loved the serenity of the hill country and the view while sitting on the porch in the morning and evening. He would still make the six plus hour drive at the age of 89 (even alone) just to spend time there.
Curtis was baptized and confirmed at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Taylor, Texas. He belonged to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Paris.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Lena Meier; his wife and the mother of his children, Joyce Meier; his wife, Deana Settles; and his six siblings.
Curtis is survived by his wife, DeEtte Cobb Meier; and his children, Vickie Noles, Kathie Woodard and husband, Randy, Russell Meier and wife, Delloise. Also his grandchildren, Aimee Cobey and husband, Stephen, Chris Noles and wife, Becky, Kim Adams and husband, Rich, Ryan Nelson, Britney DiFulgentiz and husband, Bobby, Chase Woodard and Jodie Edelhauser, Chance Woodard and Austin Meier; 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by DeEtte’s children, Carla and Bill Coleman, Missy and Joe Cobb, Margaret and Robert Cobb, Deanna and Richard Cobb and their children and grandchildren, all of whom loved Curtis very much.
