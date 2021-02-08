Jody Dooley

Jody (Emma Jo) Dooley, of Annona, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Feb., 7.
Jody was born on Aug. 28, 1943, in Walters, Oklahoma, to Malloy and Emma Lee Timberlake. She retired from her position as a bank teller in Mesquite and moved to Annona with her husband of 38 years, Charles N. Dooley.
Throughout her life she was an avid nana, mother and great-grandmother. Jody “Nana” was the most well-known for her love of family, spunk, cooking (especially cookies for the duck), hours of playing Wahoo, and mispronunciation of words!
She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Dooley-Buckman and her husband, Bill Buckman; her son, Greg Dooley; her daughter, Tami Dooley-Neff and husband, Bobby Neff; her grandchildren, Aubrey and husband, Mark Gibbs, Cody and wife, Sara Estrada, Ila and husband, Michael Boggs, Ethan and wife, Stacy Dooley, Cooper Neff and Calihan Neff; her great-grandchildren, Grayson Estrada, Clara Gibbs and Georgia Gibbs, Adelyn Estrada, Benson Estrada and Margaret Ann Gibbs, Maverick Boggs and Ellie Boggs; and a host of beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles N. Dooley; her parents, Malloy and Emma Timberlake; her first husband, Roy Long, of Keller, Texas.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, with Pastor Michael Boggs officiating. Graveside to follow at Boxelder Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Cody Estrada, Mark Gibbs, Ethan Dooley, Keith Brewster, Chris Harvey, Vic Bishop and honorary pallbearer, Grayson Estrada.
In lieu of gifts or flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to the Boxelder Cemetery, the Boxelder Fire Department, or Alzheimer’s Association.
