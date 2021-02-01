Robbie Jo Jones, 86, of Paris, Texas was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
She was born on April 17, 1934 in Honey Grove, Texas, to James Thomas Stephens and Oma Shepherd Stephens.
She attended Paris schools and graduated in 1954. Robbie was a member of the Eastern Star for many years.
She was married to the love of her life, Arthur Jones for 62 years. Together, they raised one son, Bradley Ray Clark, who preceded her in death in 2005.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Jones; grandsons, Matthew Clark (Cindy), of Farmersville, Texas and Brian Clark (Tina), of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter-in-law, Judy Clark, of Farmersville, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Lacey Howell, Nate Clark, Madison Clark, Brooke Clark, Caelyn Clark, Blake Clark and Chandler Clark. Also survived by close family friends, Paulette Gomez and Terry Bull, who were like their adopted children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Eunice Marie Taylor, Everett Johnson, Estell Johnson and Hiarim Stephens.
Funeral services were conducted by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Visitation was held on Friday, Jan. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Services were held on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Paris, Texas, with Brother Billy Norris and Buddy Barnett officiating.
Pallbearers were Matthew Clark, Brian Clark, John McManus, Ronnie Mize, Terry Bull and Jeff Jones. Honorary pallbearers were Don Draper, Robert Skidmore, Don Barlow, Denton Evans and Benny Fields. Burial followed in the Tigertown Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at fry-gibbs.com.
