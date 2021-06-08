The annual Juneteenth parade will be June 19 with the theme of “Our Black is Beautiful,” organizer Yulanda Reeves said.
“People Helping People would like to invite everyone out for our 2021 Juneteenth Celebration, and we hope to make it bigger than 2020,” she said.
The parade will start at 11 a.m., with registration at 10, and costs $5 to join. The route follows from the lineup on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where it crosses 20th Street NE, up MLK to make a left on Fitzhugh, then a right on Tudor, crossing Pine Bluff, a right on Lamar, a right on 7th St. NW and ends at Leon Williams Park. The parade will end with a big celebration at the park, featuring music from DJs Treetop of Dallas and local DJs Sprag and Behn from Paris.
At the park, Reeves cautioned participants about parking.
“Please, everyone do not park inside the park or ride any type of ATVs or horses inside the park,” she said. “It’s against park regulations, and we have children playing.”
There will be a prayer circle, a water gun and balloon fight hosted by Boss Made Rivers and Kountry Girls, hot dogs and free juice from Ol Skool Rollerz & Ugly Braids, a bounce house and a slip n’ slide — it’s recommended to bring a change of clothes for those participating in the water fights and slide, a cake walk, dominoes competition, line dance competition, and sip and paint.
Participants in the celebration are Smoke N’ Truck Turkey Leg, Opal’s Hands Bakery, Munchies, C&C Sweets, Lavish Mint, Heavy Steppas, Sweet Treats, Mother & Me, and PJ’s.
From 5 to 8 p.m., trail ride groups Boss Made Riders, Kountry Girls and Heavy Steppas will host a field party
T-shirts will be sold for the event at $18 each and can be purchased by contacting Reeves at 903-491-2122 or by emailing Reeves at yreeves72@gmail.com.
